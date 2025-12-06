Chinese Ambassador: We Appreciate Jordan's Role In Delivering Aid To Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 6 (Petra) – Chinese Ambassador in Amman Guo Wei said that China appreciates Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in delivering and facilitating the transport of Chinese and international aid to Gaza since the start of the Israeli war.Speaking during a meeting with journalists on Saturday evening, Wei discussed the recent announcement by the Chinese President of $100 million in aid to support the Palestinian people and the Gaza Strip.He explained that the assistance comes as part of China's efforts to alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza and to support recovery and reconstruction initiatives.Wei noted that the announcement was made during a joint press conference held two days ago by Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring China's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people amid the dire humanitarian conditions in the Strip.The ambassador added that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had sent a letter of thanks to President Xi Jinping, expressing the Palestinian leadership's appreciation for China's initiative and for the humanitarian and political support it represents reflecting the long-standing relationship between the two sides.Wei highlighted that during his meeting with President Macron, President Xi emphasised that China and France would work together to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.He noted that more than two years have passed since the outbreak of the latest conflict in Gaza, worsening an already unprecedented humanitarian crisis a matter of deep concern for China.He stated that since the beginning of the conflict, China has provided several rounds of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan and other channels, and that these efforts have been acknowledged and appreciated by the Palestinian government and people.He noted that President Xi has described the Palestinian issue as "a test of the effectiveness of the global governance system," calling on the international community to address the root causes of the conflict, fulfill its responsibilities and take just measures to end the historical injustice faced by the Palestinian people.Wei reviewed China's longstanding support for the Palestinian cause, recalling that Beijing did not establish diplomatic relations with Israel until the early 1990s following the Madrid Peace Conference and reaffirmed China's continued support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.The ambassador said that China agrees with Jordan regarding the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and based on the June 4, 1967 borders.