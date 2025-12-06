403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar-EU Joint Statement: Launch Of Negotiations For A Qatar-EU Strategic Partnership Agreement
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Following the meeting between HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and HE the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, the State of Qatar and the European Union announced the launch of negotiations process for a Qatar-EU Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA).This process is a future-oriented and ambitious cooperation effort marking an important milestone in bilateral relations announcement underscores the strength of Qatar-EU partnership and offers mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides to further expand and deepen cooperation Qatar's prominent role, particularly its key mediation efforts in support of peace and conflict resolution across several crises, and the EU's principled commitment to safeguarding the rules-based international order, the two parties reaffirmed their shared determination to work more closely to uphold regional peace, prosperity and security the upcoming negotiation process they will explore new avenues for enhanced cooperation in priority areas of mutual interest the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and HE the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to deepening their partnership and further elevating their dynamic and mutually reinforcing relations amidst an increasingly complex regional and international landscape
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment