FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025: Jordan Advance To Quarterfinals
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jordan booked their place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 after defeating Kuwait 3-1 Saturday at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in the second round of Group C action Abu Taha opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a powerful free kick, before Saad Al-Rawshan doubled the lead early in the second half (49'). Ali Al-Alwan sealed the victory from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time (90+6). Kuwait's sole goal came through substitute Yousef Nasser in the 84th minute win marks Jordan's second consecutive victory following their 2-1 triumph over the UAE, lifting them to six points at the top of the group. Kuwait remain on one point from their opening draw with Egypt and sit third dominated the match from the outset, creating early chances through Amer Jamos and Nizar Al Rashdan, before Abu Taha broke the deadlock. Mahmoud Mardi nearly added another when his shot struck the post in the 23rd minute maintained control after the break, capitalizing on sustained pressure to add the second goal attempted to respond with several substitutions, eventually reducing the deficit late on, but Jordan's counterattacking threat forced a penalty that secured the final 3-1 scoreline and early qualification ahead of the group's final round.
