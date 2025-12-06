Aspetar Delivers World-Class Medical Coverage As Official Medical Partner Of FIFA Arab Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, is providing comprehensive medical services throughout the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, currently taking place in Doha. As the tournament's official medical partner, Aspetar reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all participants.

From the opening whistle, Aspetar has worked closely with local partners to deliver exceptional medical coverage for the event. This includes fully equipped clinics at stadiums and team accommodations, supported by elite sports medicine physicians and therapists to guarantee rapid response whenever needed.

“We are proud to serve as the official medical partner for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025,” said Khalid Ali al-Mawlawi, Acting Director General of Aspetar.“Our global expertise in sports medicine is dedicated to supporting this prestigious tournament. Over the years, Aspetar has established itself as an international reference for specialized athlete care, thanks to our highly qualified medical teams and cutting-edge technologies that ensure the highest standards of safety and health.”

Al-Mawlawi added:“Our role in this tournament reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting major sporting events hosted by Qatar and setting a benchmark in sports medicine that meets global standards. At Aspetar, we believe health is the foundation of athletic performance, which is why we provide integrated medical services that safeguard athletes and deliver an exceptional sporting experience.”

Aspetar's support extends beyond participating teams to include referees, offering massage and therapy services to maintain peak physical readiness. The hospital has also assigned doctors, physiotherapists, and rehabilitation specialists to several teams based on their needs. Notably, Aspetar is the official medical partner for the national teams of Algeria and Iraq, while also supporting the Palestinian team's medical staff with a dedicated physician.

Dr. Khalid al-Khalifi, Tournament CMO and Aspetar Surgeon, emphasized:“Medical coverage for the tournament is running smoothly. We've handled multiple interventions at stadium clinics, complemented by Aspetar's pivotal role. Our proximity to the venues ensures a safe environment and rapid response. We work together with emergency and ambulance services from Hamad Medical Corporation. Our experience in covering major tournaments makes the job easier, but the challenge is always to raise the bar and deliver better coverage than ever before.”

Beyond tournament duties, Aspetar is currently welcoming several Arab football stars-both participants and those sidelined by injury-for treatment and consultations, reinforcing its status as a global destination for athletes seeking world-class care.

Aspetar's reputation for excellence has earned the trust of teams worldwide, with many relying on its services for medical screenings, consultations, and treatment. FIFA officials have praised Aspetar's medical coverage as“the best in the history of World Cup tournaments in terms of organisation and readiness,” a testament to the hospital's expertise in managing major sporting events.

Aspetar continues to lead globally by delivering evidence-based medical services, upholding the highest standards in a safe and world-class environment. Patient safety and confidentiality remain top priorities, reflecting the hospital's philosophy of combining medical excellence with responsibility toward the sporting community.