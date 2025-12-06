Ooredoo Signs Sponsorship Agreement With Apex Health For Upcoming Doha Marathon By Ooredoo 2026

Strengthening medical and wellness support for Qatar's premier running even

Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications provider, has officially signed a sponsorship agreement with Apex Health, A subsidiary of Estithmar Holding and the fastest growing healthcare company in the MENA region marking a strategic partnership for the highly anticipated Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026.

The signing ceremony took place at Ooredoo Headquarters 2 (HQ2) in Doha, in the presence of Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon Organising Committee at Ooredoo Qatar, and Bob Issa, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Apex Health.

Commenting on the partnership, al-Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon Organising Committee at Ooredoo Qatar, said,“Partnering with Apex Health strengthens our commitment to delivering an exceptional marathon experience for our community. Their expertise in health and wellness will play a vital role in ensuring that every participant enjoys a safe, seamless, and inspiring race day. We are proud to welcome them as a key partner for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026.”

Issa, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Apex Health, added,“At Apex Health, we are proud to sponsor the Ooredoo Marathon as its healthcare partner for the 3rd year. This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting a healthier, more active community in Qatar and supporting every runner on their journey to better health.”

This collaboration reinforces Ooredoo's dedication to promoting health, wellness, and community engagement through world-class sporting events. As a key sponsor, Apex Health will help elevate the marathon's medical and wellness operations, providing enhanced support for participants throughout their race journey and contributing to a smooth, well-managed, memorable event.