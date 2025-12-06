Qatar's 2026 World Cup Schedule Confirmed

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been officially confirmed by FIFA, 24 hours after the 12 groups were revealed at the draw ceremony in Washington in Group B, Qatar will open their campaign on June 13 at 3pm (June 14 at 1am in Qatar) against Switzerland at the 68,500-seater Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Maroons then face co-hosts Canada in Vancouver on June 18 at 6pm (June 19 at 5am in Qatar). Julen Lopetegui's side will conclude their group stage at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 24 at 3pm (June 25 at 2am in Qatar), taking on the winner of European Play-Off A, which features Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina. The biggest-ever edition of the global showpiece will feature 104 matches involving 48 teams across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

