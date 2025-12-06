Qatar's 2026 World Cup Schedule Confirmed
The Maroons then face co-hosts Canada in Vancouver on June 18 at 6pm (June 19 at 5am in Qatar). Julen Lopetegui's side will conclude their group stage at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 24 at 3pm (June 25 at 2am in Qatar), taking on the winner of European Play-Off A, which features Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina. The biggest-ever edition of the global showpiece will feature 104 matches involving 48 teams across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.FIFA World Cup 2026 Washington Santa Clara California
