Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Foreign Minister Of Bosnia And Herzegovina

2025-12-06 02:00:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Saturday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina HE Elmedin Konakovic, on the margin of the Doha Forum 2025.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them, along with a host of topics of mutual interest.

The Peninsula

