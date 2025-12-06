Doha Forum 2025: Minister Of Commerce, Industry Meets Syrian Minister Of Economy, Industry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, met today with Minister of Economy and Industry of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Mohammed Nidal Al Shaar on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries in the commercial, investment, and industrial fields, and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.

The two sides also discussed enhancing joint cooperation in the coming period, in a way that contributes to supporting and developing areas of cooperation between the two countries.