Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of Doha Forum 2025

Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of Doha Forum 2025


2025-12-06 02:00:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met today separately with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus HE Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Secretary to the Presidency of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay HE Alejandro Sanchez, Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs at the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Spain HE Diego Martinez Belio, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Ali Mohamed Omar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khereiji, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Marcel Jacco de Vink, and Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada for Foreign Policy, Defense, and Security HE Scott Gilmore, on the sidelines of the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum 2025.

The meetings dealt with discussing cooperation and the means to enhance it, in addition to regional and international issues of joint interest.

MENAFN06122025000063011010ID1110446117



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search