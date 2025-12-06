Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of Doha Forum 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met today separately with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus HE Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Secretary to the Presidency of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay HE Alejandro Sanchez, Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs at the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Spain HE Diego Martinez Belio, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Ali Mohamed Omar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khereiji, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Marcel Jacco de Vink, and Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada for Foreign Policy, Defense, and Security HE Scott Gilmore, on the sidelines of the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum 2025.

The meetings dealt with discussing cooperation and the means to enhance it, in addition to regional and international issues of joint interest.