Prime Minister Meets Delegations From French, British Parliaments And Government Of Jersey

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met on Saturday with a parliamentary delegation from the French Republic, which included HE Deputy Estelle Youssouffa, HE Deputy Laurent Mazure, HE Deputy Romain Daubie, HE Deputy Belkhir Belhaddad, HE Deputy Vincent Eble, HE Deputy Jean Nocquet, HE Deputy Helene Conway-Mouret, and HE Deputy Edwige Diaz.

The meeting took place during the 23rd iteration of the Doha Forum 2025 deliberations.

His Excellency also met with a delegation from the Parliament of the United Kingdom, which included HE PM John Grady, HE MP Alex Ballinger, HE MP Dan Carden, HE MP Sir John Whittingdale, HE MP Uma Kumaran, HE MP Florence Eshalomi, HE MP Melanie Ward, HE MP Sarah Champion, HE MP Sir Andrew Mitchell, and HE MP Marsha De Cordova on the sidelines of the forum.

In addition, His Excellency met with a delegation from the Government of Jersey (a British Crown dependency), headed by HE Minister for External Relations Deputy Ian Gorst, HE Vice Admiral Sir Jeremy Kyd, Lieutenant Governor of Jersey, Joe Moynihan, CEO of Jersey Finance, HE Principal External Relations Officer Joe Pinfold, and HE Chief of Staff to the Lieutenant Governor of Jersey, Major Justin Aldridge.

Discussions during the meetings focused on bilateral cooperation and ways to support and advance it. They also shared viewpoints on the forum's agenda and a variety of subjects of shared interest.