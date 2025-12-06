Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Meets Microsoft Co-Founder

2025-12-06 02:00:54
QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Saturday with co-founder of Microsoft HE Bill Gates, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and exchanged views on the items on the forum's agenda, in addition to touching on a number of topics of mutual interest.

The Peninsula

