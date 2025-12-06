Advisor To PM And Spokesperson For Mofa Meets Director General For Global Affairs At Sweden's MOFA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr. Majed Mohammed Al Ansari met on Saturday with HE Director General for Global Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Mikael Lindvall, on the margin of the Doha Forum 2025.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to addressing prospects for cooperation in the field of mediation, along with a number of issues of mutual concern.