United States Hosts Quad Humanitarian Assistance And Disaster Response Tabletop Exercise In Honolulu
The United States hosted the fourth annual Quad Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) Tabletop Exercise and Strategic Meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii, from December 2-5, 2025. This annual event brings together government officials from the United States, Australia, India, and Japan to strengthen our disaster-response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. It underscores the Quad's commitment to reliable and effective lifesaving support for the people of the region.
As a founding pillar of the Quad partnership, HADR is a cornerstone of the group's efforts to advance peace, security, prosperity, and resilience in the Indo-Pacific. Our coordinated delivery of humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating earthquake in Burma in March this year was a testament to the Quad's ability to mobilize resources and rapidly deliver life-saving assistance.
