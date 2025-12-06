United States Hosts Quad Humanitarian Assistance And Disaster Response Tabletop Exercise In Honolulu

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States hosted the fourth annual Quad Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) Tabletop Exercise and Strategic Meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii, from December 2-5, 2025. This annual event brings together government officials from the United States, Australia, India, and Japan to strengthen our disaster-response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. It underscores the Quad's commitment to reliable and effective lifesaving support for the people of the region.

As a founding pillar of the Quad partnership, HADR is a cornerstone of the group's efforts to advance peace, security, prosperity, and resilience in the Indo-Pacific. Our coordinated delivery of humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating earthquake in Burma in March this year was a testament to the Quad's ability to mobilize resources and rapidly deliver life-saving assistance.

For more information on how the Quad is working together for a free and open Indo-Pacific, visit us here.