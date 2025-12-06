Cooking Oil, Gold Prices Up In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of cooking oil and Russian gold surge while the rates of rice decreased during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice decreased from 2,850afs to 2,800.

But a 16-litre of Malaysian cooking oil went up from 2,000afs to 2,100afs.

He linked the decline in prices with Pakistan's decision to close all trade routes with Afghanistan.

However, he said the prices of some other food items remained unchanged as a 49-kg of Indian sugar stayed stable at 2,400afs, a 49-kg of Kazakh flour at 1,550afs, one kilogram of African black tea at 380 afghanis, and one kilogram of Indonesian green tea at 350 afghanis.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,600afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,850afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,450afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 2,150afs, one kilogram of black tea for 430afs and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs, he added.

Gold prices

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold remained unchanged at 7,100afs, but the same amount of the Russian variety surged from 5,600afs to 5,630.

He attributed the change to the global market trend.

Fuel prices

A worker at Ahmadyar pump station said the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged at 65 and 70 afghanis per litre respectively.

Shopkeeper Mohammad Jan Amin said a kilogram of liquefied gas was sold for 52 afghanis, the same rate as last week.

Currency exchange

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded for 66.10 afghanis, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees were exchanged for 225 afghanis-similar to last week.

