Pajhwok Reports Boost Growth Of Small Businesses

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL/SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Officials of a confectionery factory in northern Jawzjan province and a workshop producing traditional Gand Afghani clothing in Kabul report a significant boost in their businesses following coverage by Pajhwok Afghan News.

Afghan Pashtun Gand Clothing Production Company in Kabul

On 3 July 2025, Pajhwok published a report titled:“Gand Afghani a vital source of income for women.”

At that time, Donya Jalali, founder of the workshop, said the company was established to empower women and promote traditional Afghan attire. The workshop currently employs 39 women, both directly and indirectly.

In addition to tailoring traditional garments, the workshop also produces accessories and decorative items for Henna Night ceremonies, which are a key part of Afghan wedding traditions.

Jalali now says that since Pajhwok's report was published, their business has flourished and continues to grow daily.

Similarly, Ustad Karim, head of the company's media department, stated:“After Pajhwok published the report, our production and sales increased every day. We managed to attract many customers. Other media outlets also came to cover us, but they found us through Pajhwok's report.”

Shagufa Ahmadi, who recently arrived in Kabul from the United States, told Pajhwok:“I had seen Pajhwok's video report about the Afghan Pashtun Gand Clothing Company and have now placed orders for myself and my daughter.”

Ahmadi, who lives in Virginia, US and came to Kabul to visit her family, said she regularly follows Pajhwok's reports on its website, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Best Sweet Shop in Jawzjan

On 18 February, Pajhwok also published a report titled:“Woman establishes confectionery factory in Jawzjan.”

Shokria Mosadiq, founder of Best Sweet Shop, told Pajhwok at the time that she had established the factory a year earlier with the goal of creating jobs for women. She had already employed ten women.

Speaking to Pajhwok recently, she said their business had grown remarkably since the report's publication.

“With this report, we have been able to receive more orders, most of which come from people hosting celebratory events. Our workload has increased. Before your report, we received one order a week, but now, thankfully, we receive one order every day. Many people also visit the factory, which has greatly contributed to the rise in orders,” she said.

She further added:“We also call on government institutions and supporting organizations to visit our factory and assist us with equipment and facilities. With their support, we will be able to employ more women and provide additional job opportunities.”

Customer feedback

Aysel, a resident of Shiberghan city, said:“I saw Pajhwok's report about this factory on Facebook and became interested in visiting it.”

She is now a regular customer and added:“After visiting the factory and tasting the sample products, I was convinced I could order everything needed for family events, gatherings, and various occasions from here. Most of the time, I now get my cakes and sweets from this factory.”

