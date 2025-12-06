Roofing Expert Keith Miller Clarifies Why Flashing Is the Source of Many Roof Leaks in HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAINESVILLE, Ga., Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why do roof leaks so often appear far from the actual source of the problem? A HelloNation article featuring Keith Miller of Division Kangaroof explains that the issue usually begins where flashing is installed, even when the visible signs show up in other parts of the home. The article describes how flashing works, why it weakens over time, and how early signs like ceiling stains or attic moisture often point to deeper concerns that homeowners cannot see from ground level.

In the feature, Keith Miller notes that flashing is a thin metal barrier placed where the roof meets openings such as chimneys, vents, or walls. It is designed to redirect water so it cannot enter the roof deck. When flashing is new, it holds tightly against the surface and protects the home from roof leaks. Over time, though, mixed weather begins to wear it down faster than the shingles around it. Wind, sun, and sudden temperature shifts loosen the edges and allow water to creep underneath. Because these problems progress slowly, they often go unnoticed until roof leaks show up inside.

The article explains that flashing is installed to solve a simple but important problem. Wherever two surfaces meet, gaps form, and water naturally tries to move into those gaps. Flashing blocks that movement, forcing water away from the joint. As the years pass, the metal flexes with changing temperatures, and its seal begins to weaken. Small openings form where water can enter the roof deck. These openings often grow at a slow pace, which means roof leaks do not show up right away. Instead, ceiling stains or attic moisture appear only after water has found a steady path inside.

Keith Miller points out that regions with mixed weather tend to see these issues more often. When a roof heats up in the sun and cools quickly during a storm, the flashing expands and contracts. This cycle causes nail holes to widen and sealants to dry out. If the flashing stays damp for long periods, the metal may also corrode. Once damage develops, water starts moving along the flashing and into the roof deck. The result is moisture that spreads into insulation and wood, eventually becoming visible as ceiling stains or musty smells inside the home.

The HelloNation feature clarifies that many homeowners assume shingles are the cause of roof leaks because shingles cover the largest area. In reality, flashing is a more common problem because it handles more movement and pressure than the surrounding materials. Even a slight bend in the metal can change how water flows. Instead of sliding off the roof, water may collect, travel sideways, or slip beneath the surface. These small changes often lead to roof leaks that appear far from the original trouble spot. When caught early, the repair usually involves the flashing alone, while the shingles and most of the roof deck remain in good condition.

Because water follows the structure of the home, leaks often show up in unexpected places. A homeowner might notice a stain near a hallway light fixture, yet the actual opening could be near a chimney on the other side of the roof. Keith Miller explains that a careful inspection of all flashing points is needed to find the real source. Once the metal lifts or the sealant becomes brittle, water damage begins to spread underneath. This early water damage is easier to identify when homeowners check for attic moisture or soft wood along beams.

Mixed weather increases the risk by creating sudden shifts in temperature and wind. Warm sun followed by evening storms stresses the flashing and introduces tension at the joints. Wind-driven rain pushes moisture into spaces that would normally stay dry. Even small impacts from storm debris can dent the metal and redirect water toward vulnerable areas. These events may seem minor, but repeated exposure over months or years eventually leads to roof leaks and hidden water damage.

When moisture first enters a home, the attic often shows signs before the living spaces do. Damp insulation, darkened wood, or a mild smell of mildew may appear long before ceiling stains show up. These indicators suggest that water has moved past the flashing and into the roof deck. If ignored, the damage spreads and becomes more expensive to repair. Miller notes that addressing flashing early prevents widespread water damage and keeps the rest of the roofing system stable.

The article outlines how repairs depend on the condition of the metal. If the flashing is still sturdy, resealing and tightening the edges may stop the leak. If the metal is warped or cracked, replacement is a safer option. Most of the time, only the shingles around the area need to be lifted, leaving the rest of the roof intact. Regular checks after storms allow homeowners to spot small issues early and prevent roof leaks before they grow into costly problems.

