Jaipur Gears Up For Pravasi Rajasthani Divas With Over 8,700 Registrations

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 6 (IANS) The preparations for the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Divas, being organised on the initiative of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, are now in their final stage.

Ahead of the event scheduled for 10 December, greenery, decorations, and cleanliness drives are being carried out across the state capital, Jaipur.

Rajasthan is fully prepared to welcome its guests, and there is tremendous enthusiasm among Non-Resident Rajasthanis and industrialists arriving from India and abroad.

So far, more than 8,700 people have registered for the programme.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and Shikhar Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Industries & Commerce Department, inspected the preparations at the venue (JECC, Sitapura).

During the visit, they reviewed the main ceremony area, halls designated for the sectoral sessions, and the 'Progress Path' being developed to showcase the achievements of the state government.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to complete all remaining work within the next 48 hours. He said that preparations for this historic event are being carried out in accordance with the Chief Minister's vision.

The Chief Minister is continuously reviewing the progress and also interacting with Non-Resident Rajasthanis to personally invite them.

Shikhar Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Rajasthan, stated that the primary objective of the event is to reconnect Non-Resident Rajasthanis with their roots and ensure their participation in the state's development.

A new policy has also been formulated to address challenges faced in this process. Suresh Kumar Ola, Commissioner, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), informed that, as per the Chief Minister's directions, the venue has been designed to reflect Rajasthan's culture and heritage, so that Non-Resident Rajasthanis feel a sense of belonging and take back fond memories.

Given the possibility that guests attending the event may wish to explore Jaipur's tourist attractions, extensive arrangements have been made.

The Archaeology and Museum Department has appointed nodal officers at protected monuments for the convenience of visitors.

Additionally, the Forest Department has appointed nodal officers to provide information on forest and wildlife tourism areas.

During the Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave at last year's Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had announced that 10 December would be celebrated each year as Pravasi Rajasthani Divas.

In continuation of this announcement, the first Pravasi Rajasthani Divas is being organised on 10 December.

The event aims to bring together the Rajasthani diaspora and strengthen their connection with their roots. Anandi, JDA Commissioner; Shivangi Swarnkar, MD, RIICO; Manisha Arora, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation; Gaurav Saini, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation; and Jugal Kishore Meena, Additional Commissioner, BIP, and other senior officials were also present during the visit.