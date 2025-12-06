Exams As Per Schedule Tomorrow: J&K PSC

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Dec 6 (IANS) Amid growing controversy over the holding of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) exam while there is no official word on the age relaxation in favour of the aspirants and the disruption of air services for the last five days, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission said on Saturday that the exam will be held as the schedule on Sunday.

Arun Kumar Choudhary, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission Chairman said on Saturday evening that the JKAS exam scheduled on Sunday will be held per the announced datesheet.

The statement by the Public Service Commission Chairman comes hours after the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote to the former to postpone the exam for a reasonable duration in light of the widespread disruption in air services and the delay caused in the implementation of the proposal to allow age relaxation for the aspirants.

Omar Abdullah's missive to the Public Service Commission Chairman followed a statement by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha that no file specifically pertaining to the schedule of the JKAS exam had been sent to him by the government.

Taking to X, L-G Sinha said, "Social media posts with regard to JKPSC exam are misleading. The Lok Bhavan had received the file on December 2, 2025, which was categorically related to Age Relaxation only."

"File was returned the same day, December 2, with a query whether it is logistically possible to conduct the exam on December 7, by incorporating modifications in eligibility criteria at such a belated stage."

"Despite lapse of four days, the Lok Bhavan did not receive any response. I fully sympathise with young aspirants," the L-G noted.

"The advertisement notice for the examination was published by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on August 22, 2025. The exam was notified to be conducted on December 7, through a notice on November 6," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission conducting the JKAS exam has already issued admit cards to the candidates for the exam scheduled on Sunday across the Union Territory.

Tanvir Sadiq, National Conference (NC) Spokesperson and MLA, had said that the file pertaining to the age relaxation for aspirants of JKAS had already been submitted for approval to the Lok Bhavan.

Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday appealed to the L-G and the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to come to the rescue of hundreds of aspirants as they are not assured whether they are eligible for the present exam or not.

CPI-M leader and MLA, M.Y. Tarigami also sympathised with the aspirants waiting for clarity on the issue of age relaxation being applying to the aspirants taking Sunday's JKAS exam.