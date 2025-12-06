WPL 2026: We Aimed To Build The Best Bowling Attack, Says RCB Women Head Coach Rangarajan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Having achieved their target in the Women's Premier League (WPL) Mega Auction, former champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into the 2026 season with renewed confidence, with coach Malolan Rangarajan asserting that they have put together a strong side.

Rangarajan said their goal at the auction was building the best bowling attack while maintaining batting power, and they managed to achieve the target by roping in several all-rounders.

Speaking on JioHotstar, RCB head coach Rangarajan and assistant coach Anya Shrubsole highlighted their strategy, the value of all-round additions such as Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris, Pooja Vastrakar, and Arundhati Reddy, and the importance of this squad delivering results on the field.

“Patience pays dividends; that sums up our entire auction approach. We stayed patient while big money was spent early. Our preparation was crucial. We knew exactly what type of players we needed and how to build our squad. I'm very happy with the players we've brought into our team,” said Rangarajan while reflecting on the WPL Mega Auction.

He said that, as they could not get Sophie Molineux in the auction, they focused on improving their combination.

“We wanted Sophie Molineux back, but she didn't register for the auction. We focused on improving our winning combination rather than making major changes. Our goal was to build the best bowling attack while maintaining batting power. With Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Ellyse Perry already in the team, adding Nadine de Klerk and Grace Harris gives us more options. Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy provide bowling flexibility and batting depth, too. We wanted a good fielding side, and I'm happy with our picks, but the real proof will come on the field,” Rangarajan said.

The RCB does have some worries about Pooja Vastrakar's fitness, but Arundhati Reddy's addition to the team is a bit of a boost.

“A fully fit Pooja Vastrakar brings great value to any team. She's currently rehabbing at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and our information suggests she could be ready in the next few weeks. With WPL still a month away, we have enough time to get her match-ready. Arundhati Reddy is another excellent addition, a World Cup winner, a top fielder, and a bowler who can deliver in all phases. She's also a great character to have in our team, so we're very happy with these signings.”

Speaking on JioHotstar, RCB Assistant Coach Anya Shrubsole expressed satisfaction with the team's auction picks:

“We were looking for a top-order batter as a replacement for Georgia Wareham, who brings the quality and power to the table like her, and we found the perfect option in Nadine de Klerk. We are really pleased with that addition. Nadine de Klerk's all-round abilities make us very happy with our auction results so far.”