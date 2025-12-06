India, Eritrea Review Bilateral Ties At 3Rd Foreign Office Consultations

India, Eritrea Hold Foreign Office Consultations

The third round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Eritrea took place in Asmara. The Indian delegation, led by M Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary (WANA), Ministry of External Affairs, held discussions with their Eritrean counterparts, led by Ambassador Estifanos Habtemariam Ghereyus, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the discussions, the delegations reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, economic, capacity building, health, education, renewable energy, culture and people-to-people ties, according to the Ministry of External Affairs

The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest. Emphasising the importance of human resource development through Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation and ICCR scholarships, both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen and deepen this partnership. Both sides looked forward to continuing these exchanges as well as regular meetings of institutional mechanisms, MEA stated.

During the visit, Suresh Kumar also called on Osman Saleh Mohammad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Yemane Gebremeskel, Minister of Information of Eritrea. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

Indian Community in Eritrea

MEA also noted that the Indian community in Eritrea--comprising around 200 professionals, school teachers, college professors and construction workers--mainly resides in Asmara, Keren and Adi Keyh. The Embassy of India regularly organises Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for the community.

Economic Engagement and Development Partnership

Economic engagement between the two countries remains steady. India's exports to Eritrea stood at USD 17.95 million in 2022-23, consisting largely of sugar, pharmaceutical products, rubber, rice, apparel and clothing accessories. Eritrea also qualifies for India's unilateral Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme for export of goods and services to India.

Food Assistance

India has extended multiple rounds of food assistance to Eritrea over the years. In 2003, India donated 50 metric tonnes of wheat, in addition to an earlier supply of 150 MT of wheat and 20 MT of sugar. In November 2020, India provided 50 MT of food aid--including white wheat flour, rice and sugar--to support Eritrea's requirements. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)