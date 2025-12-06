India's 8% GDP Growth Makes It A Global Driver: PM Modi At HT Summit

India a Global Growth Driver with 8% GDP Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's growth rate is over 8 per cent in the second-quarter GDP figures for the financial year 2025-26, when global growth stands at merely 3 per cent.

Addressing a gathering at the HT Leadership Summit 2025, PM Modi said that India's growth rate indicated the country was becoming a growth driver in the world economy. "A few days ago, India's growth rate was over 8 per cent, as per the Quarter 2 GDP figures. This is a reflection of our new pace of progress. This is not just a mere number. This is a strong macroeconomic signal. This indicates that India is becoming a growth driver of the global economy. Our figures have reached here when the global growth stands at a mere 3 per cent," PM Modi said.

A Model of 'High Growth, Low Inflation'

The Prime Minister said that India has become a model of "high growth and low inflation" at a time when G7 economies are growing somewhere near 1.5 per cent.

He said that the economists who worried about high inflation were now talking about the same being low, which is a fundamental change for India. "G7 economies, on average, stand at 1.5 per cent. Under these circumstances, India has become a model of high growth and low inflation. There was a time when economists in our country were concerned about high inflation. Today, they talk about low inflation. This is a fundamental change India has managed to bring in. This change is about resilience, aspirations," PM Modi said.

India: A Pillar of Trust in an Uncertain World

"As a quarter of the 21st century is already over. The world witnessed many ups and downs in the last 25 years, including financial crises, global pandemic, and technological disruptions. We are witnessing wars. All these things are challenging the world. The world is full of uncertainty," he added.

The PM said that India was brimming with confidence in a world full of uncertainties, given the ongoing wars, financial crisis and global pandemic witnessed in the past decade.

He said that India was acting as a bridge at a time when the world was moving towards fragmentation. "However, India remains visible in a different league. It is full of self-confidence. When the world talks about a slowdown, India writes its story of growth. As the world faces a trust crisis, India is becoming a pillar of trust. When the world is going toward fragmentation, India is acting as a bridge," PM Modi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)