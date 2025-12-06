Rohit Sharma Becomes 4Th Indian To Score 20,000 International Runs

Indian opener Rohit Sharma became the fourth Indian cricketer to complete 20,000 runs in International cricket. The other three cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar (34,257 runs), Virat Kohli (27,910 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs) in the all-time international charts.

Hitman's Milestone in Visakhapatnam

Rohit continued his fine run in ODIs at 38 during his side's third and final ODI against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. The 'Hitman' continued rolling back the clock as he has been doing since the Australia tour, smashing his fourth fifty-plus score in six recent ODI innings.

He ended with 75 in 73 balls, with seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 102.74.

A Glimpse into Rohit's Career Statistics

Now in 505 international matches, he has scored 20,048 runs at an average of 42.47, a strike rate of over 87, with 50 centuries and 111 fifties to his name.

Performance Across Formats

His best format is ODIs, with 11,516 runs in 279 matches and 271 innings at an average of 49.21, with a strike rate of 92.85, with 33 centuries and 61 fifties. His best score is 264*.

He is the second-highest T20I run-getter, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings at an average of 32.05, a strike rate of almost 141, with five centuries and 32 fifties. His best score is 121*.

In 67 Tests, he has made 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties in 116 innings and best score of 212.

In 14 ODIs this year, he has scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, including two centuries, four fifties and a best score of 121*.

Match Summary: India vs South Africa

Coming to the match, India won the toss and put SA into bat first. Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton for a duck and a 113-run stand between Quinton de Kock (106 in 89 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (48 in 67 balls, with five fours) followed.

Quinton also had a 54-run stand with Matthew Breetzke (24 in 23 balls, with two sixes) and Proteas stumbled to five wickets down for 199 runs, with Prasidh Krishna (4/66) causing some mayhem.

Dewald Brevis (29 in 29 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (17 in 15 balls, with two fours) tried to counter-attack, but a fine spell from Kuldeep (4/41) sunk them to 270 all out in 47.5 overs from a solid position of 234/5.

India looks on course to seal the series 2-1, cruising in the run chase. (ANI)

