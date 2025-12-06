Video: Billions Spent, But Material Cost Missing

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Kashmir has witnessed massive road infrastructure projects worth billions of rupees in recent years-yet an alarming financial gap remains hidden beneath the asphalt.

Authorities have failed to recover even 10 percent of the material cost from executing contractors, causing huge losses to the state exchequer.

While roads are being laid and upgraded across districts, the revenue leakage raises serious questions on accountability, monitoring, and enforcement of contract norms.

This Inkishaf investigation exposes how loopholes in material recovery are draining public money, and why officials have allowed the system to continue unchecked.