Video: Billions Spent, But Material Cost Missing
Authorities have failed to recover even 10 percent of the material cost from executing contractors, causing huge losses to the state exchequer.
While roads are being laid and upgraded across districts, the revenue leakage raises serious questions on accountability, monitoring, and enforcement of contract norms.ADVERTISEMENT
This Inkishaf investigation exposes how loopholes in material recovery are draining public money, and why officials have allowed the system to continue unchecked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment