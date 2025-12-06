Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Musk Accuses EU Of 'Election Interference'

Musk Accuses EU Of 'Election Interference'


2025-12-06 10:04:19
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Billionaire entrepreneur and X Corp. founder Elon Musk accused the European Union of interfering in the 2024 United States presidential election. His comments come in the aftermath of the bloc fining X €120 million for violating its Digital Services Act (DSA), Azernews reports.

Musk replied to a post by another user, claiming the EU has a history of "going after Elon Musk" and wanted to prevent his live stream together with then-presidential candidate and current US President Donald Trump last year.

"The 'EU' imposed this crazy fine not just on X, but also on me personally, which is even more insane! Therefore, it would seem appropriate to apply our response not just to the EU, but also to the individuals who took this action against me," Musk wrote in an earlier post.I'm

MENAFN06122025000195011045ID1110445982



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search