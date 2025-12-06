Defense Forces Strike Ryazan Oil Refinery And Alchevsk Metallurgical Complex General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

During the night of December 6, as part of efforts to reduce the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out a strike on the infrastructure of the Ryazan oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region.

Hits on the target and the destruction of a low-temperature isomerization unit were recorded.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Ryazan oil refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tonnes of oil per year, is among Russia's largest oil-processing enterprises. It produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, and more. It is involved in supplying the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, in order to reduce Russia's offensive capabilities, a fire strike was carried out on the Alchevsk metallurgical complex, a facility that manufactures components (casings) for shells on order from the Russian Ministry of Defense. Hits and a fire at the facility were recorded. The results and degree of damage are being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, during the night of December 5, units of the Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Temryuk seaport and the Syzran oil refinery.

Photo: unsplash, illustrative