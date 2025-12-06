Zelensky Visits Wounded Soldiers In Kyiv Medical Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I visited our wounded warriors at one of the medical facilities in Kyiv. I spoke with fighters currently undergoing treatment for severe injuries to their arms and legs. I am grateful to our defenders for their service and everything they have done for our country. I presented them with state awards," the post reads.

Zelensky also noted that he awarded the medical workers who save the defenders' lives every day and help them recover after the most serious injuries.

"Thank you for giving our warriors strength. Thank you for every life preserved and every life restored," the head of state wrote.

According to the Presidential Office website, the President honored the wounded servicemembers with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class, the "For Courage," II and III class, and the Medal "For Military Service to Ukraine."

Zelensky also presented the Order of Princess Olga, III class, the Order of Danylo Halytskyi, and the Medal "For Military Service to Ukraine" to the medics who save the lives of our defenders.

"I want to thank you on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for giving our warriors strength. I wish you strength as well – may your families and loved ones support you. You need extra energy to pass it on to our fighters. Thank you for every life preserved and every life restored. I wish you peace and victory," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky promoted six service members to the rank of brigadier general.

On December 6, Ukrainians celebrate the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, established by a Verkhovna Rada resolution in 1993. The date was chosen because on December 6 1991 the Law of Ukraine "On the Armed Forces of Ukraine" was adopted.