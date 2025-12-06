Cyber Corps Of HUR Attack Leading Russian Logistics Company

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by a source in HUR.

As a result of the attack, more than 700 computers and servers were deactivated, over a thousand company users were deleted, and 165 terabytes of critically important data were destroyed or encrypted.

In addition, the access control system, video surveillance, data storage and backup systems were hit; network equipment together with the core of the data center was deactivated and disabled; all cargo declarations were destroyed; and all company websites were defaced, now greeting Russian users on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Eltrans+ is among the top ten largest customs brokers and freight forwarders in Russia. More than 5,000 Russian companies of small, medium and large business use Eltrans+ services. The company provides international and domestic transportation (road, sea, air, multimodal), warehousing, consolidated cargo shipments, as well as full customs clearance of goods.

Eltrans+ is involved in delivering sanctioned goods, as well as various electronic components from China that are used by the Russian military-industrial complex.

Photo: HUR