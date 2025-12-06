Iran's Bahar Azadi Gold Coin Price Jacks Up

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The latest iteration of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin transacted at 1.3 billion rials (about $2,001) on December 6, showing an uptick from a valuation of 1.27 billion rials (around $1,965) on December 4, Trend reports via the Iran Jewellery Association's web portal.

The older version of the Bahar Azadi coin, minted between 1979 and 1991, was sold for 1.23 billion rials (nearly $1,901).

A half coin was traded at 687 million rials (nearly $1,060), while a quarter coin sold for 389 million rials (about $600).

One gram of 18-carat unrefined gold was valued at 125 million rials (approximately $193).

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran's Central Bank began minting the Bahar Azadi gold coin, which is sold both wholesale and retail. The antecedent design iteration was instantiated from 1979 through 1991, subsequent to which the contemporary version was introduced.

