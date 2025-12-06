Jordan Company Wins Cloud Computing Award

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 6 (Petra) – Jordanian company SlashTEC has won the AWS Partner Award for Excellence in Cloud Computing at the regional level, part of AWS's 2025 Partner Awards for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.This achievement reflects SlashTech's commitment to providing secure, scalable, and innovative cloud solutions, as well as the strong trust it has built with AWS and its clients across the Middle East and North Africa, the company said in a press release."This win is the fruit of dedicated efforts by the company's team and its unwavering belief in innovation," commented Bashar Shannak, CEO & Founder of SlashTEC.