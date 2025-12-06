403
Jordan Capture Spot In FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Quarter-Finals After 3-1 Win Over Kuwait
Amman, Dec 6 (Petra) – Keeping to form, Jordan booked a spot in the second round of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 on Saturday with a deserved 3-1 win over Kuwait.
Scoring for the Nashama in the Group C match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha were Muhannad Abu Taha, 17th minute, Saad Al-Rousan, 48th, and Ali Alwan from a penalty kick in extra times. Kuwait's Yousef Nasser netted in the 83rd minute.
Jordan topped the group with 6 points from two wins against the UAE and Kuwait, before their third and last first-round match against Egypt on Tuesday.
Kuwait were left with one point, awaiting a first-round match between Egypt (1 point) and the UAE (0 points).
Jordan lineup: Yazeed Abu Laila, Saad Al-Rousan, Abdullah Nasib, Hussam Abu Al-Dahab, Adham Al-Qurashi, Mahmoud Mardi (Al-Fakhoury), Nizar Al-Rashdan (Ibrahim Saadeh), Muhannad Abu Taha, Yazan Naimat (Rajai Ayed), Amer Abu Jamous, and Ali Alwan.
