Kuwait Info. Min. Meets National Team After Stumbling Against Jordan In Arab Football Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information, Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Almutairi met with the national football team in the chambers of Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium after stumbling vis-a-vis the Jordanian team with a match ending in favor of "Al-Nashama", 1-3, held part of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, on Saturday.
Minister Al-Mutairi expressed confidence in their potentials and performance in the upcoming match against the UAE in the finals of the tournament. He expressed gratitude to the players, the technical and administrative teams for the combative spirit.
He also hailed the Kuwaiti spectators who came to the stadium to demonstrate support for the national team.
Shortly earlier, the match was held as part of the second round of Group C, was played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Muhannad Mahmoud scored for Jordan in 17th minute with a robust kick outside the penalty zone, thus the first half settled with this result. In the beginning of the second half, Saad Al-Rosan scored the second goal for the Jordanian squad. In the 84th minute, the Kuwaiti player Yusuf Nasser narrowed the result with a goal for Kuwait.
In the last moments, Jordan scored the third goal with a penalty kick.
Kuwait retains its third rank with a single point while Jordan tops the group with six points, securing qualification for the 8th round.
On Tuesday, Kuwait plays against the UAE in the group's final match, while Egypt faces Jordan. (end)
