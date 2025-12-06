403
PM: Qatar Keen On Stability In Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, DEC 6 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman affirmed on Saturday that Qatar is keen on the region's stability, saying the country considers this as part of its national security.
Delivering a speech as part of the Doha Forum 2025, Sheikh Mohammad said Qatar believes that justice is not merely a political aspiration, but a fundamental pillar for safeguarding international peace and entrenching stability.
He noted that Qatar is working to resolve conflicts through mediation in today's disjointed world, seeking to keep communication channels open without showing bias toward any party.
The Qatari Premier referred to Qatar's track record of successful mediation efforts, and the confidence the international community places in its role in achieving peace.
He indicated that mediation is neither a political luxury nor a utilitarian choice for Qatar, but a deeply rooted doctrine pursued with sincerity-grounded in the belief that genuine peacebuilding begins with inclusion rather than exclusion, and through expanding common ground rather than deepening division.
In reply to a question on the successes made by Doha in mediation between the US and Afghan Taliban government, he said Qatar has facilitated the mediation process and exerted great efforts in this field over seven years to make peace between both sides.
He pointed out that what Qatar has achieved since 2023 regarding peace in the Gaza Strip, leading up to the 2025 peace agreement, was only possible due to communication with all relevant parties, adding that, despite all this, Qatar is being criticized for short-term political reasons for hosting the Hamas movement.
Every conflict has a special nature and that mediation efforts between the US and Afghanistan could be compared with mediation between Israel and Palestine's Hamas, the premier stated.
He elaborated that the US - as a mediator - in the second mediation efforts spoke only with Israel, but later it began getting engaged with both sides, thus making breakthrough in talks and reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.
The conflict is not only in Gaza but it also extend to include the West Bank and the aspirations of Palestinian people to establish their state, he said.
Meanwhile, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaya Kallas praised Qatar's pivotal role in effective international mediation efforts aimed at resolving conflicts globally, at a time when the world is witnessing more than 60 conflicts.
She said Qatar's mediation is a key exemplary to protect international law and international rules.
Kallas indicated that the US is still Europe's "biggest ally," and that the bilateral coalition is ongoing despite differences over some dossiers between the two sides.
She the EU's welcomed of any path which helps achieve a sustainable and fair peace in the world.
For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan affirmed his country's readiness to do whatever needed to contribute to the current peace efforts in Gaza.
He referred to broader discussions to form the international stability force to be deployed in the Gaza Strip.
Fidan called for realism when speaking about the duties of this force, noting that it faces major challenges in terms of its establishment and countries to pace part in its founding. (end)
