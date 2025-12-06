403
Kuwait Football Team Coach Sousa: Players Have Courage To Face Top Foes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Head coach of Kuwait football team Helio Sousa affirmed on Saturday that the Kuwaiti players have the courage to face top teams at the regional and continental levels.
Speaking at a news conference after the Kuwaiti team played a 1-3 match against Jordan that ended in favor of "alnashama" as part of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, Sousa said the players manifested resolve and self confidence in the encounter against the Jordanian team that has experience of playing in such championships.
The team is improving step after another, he said, ruling out reaching the aspired level quickly and lauding the team for ability to play divergent tactics on the pitch.
The team does not depend on rebounds or a specific style of playing; rather they have tactical options depending on the match circumstances, he said, noting that the technical apparatus is seeking to enhance the power points of the team.
He thanked the spectators for energizing the team and helping them to stand in the face of the Jordanian attacks. (end)
