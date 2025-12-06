CR Flamengo Set To Face Cruz Azul In Qatar As Excitement Builds For FIFA Intercontinental Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The stage is set for FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025, following CR Flamengo claiming the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores title. The Brazilian side will face Mexico's Cruz Azul in the FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2025 on 10 December in Qatar. This marks the first of the final three matches of the prestigious club competition that Qatar will be hosting during the rest days of the ongoing FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, showcasing the country's exceptional organisational capabilities and the international football community's trust in its ability to deliver world-class football tournaments.

Tickets for FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 are available at , with prices starting from QAR 20. A maximum of 6 tickets per person can be purchased per match.

The following matches will be played in Qatar:

FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2025

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 | 8pm, Doha time

Cruz Azul (Mexico) v CR Flamengo (Brazil)

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2025

Saturday, 13 December 2024 | 8pm, Doha time

FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2025TM winner v Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final Qatar 2025

Wednesday, 17 December 2025 | 8pm, Doha time

Paris Saint-German (France) v FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2025TM winner

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

All tickets will be digital and will include accessible seating options for disabled fans. Disabled fans wishing to request accessible seats can do so by sending an e-mail to [email protected]. Prices for accessibility tickets start from QAR 20.