ICE Continues Arresting Worst Of The Worst In Sanctuary Minneapolis Including Pedophiles, Gang Members, And Drug Traffickers

WASHINGTON - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in sanctuary Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge including pedophiles, gang members, and drug traffickers.

“This week, ICE launched Operation Metro Surge to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in the Minneapolis area. Just this week, ICE arrested pedophiles, gang members, drug traffickers, and violent thugs,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.“Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey protected these criminals at the expense of the safety of Americans. President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message for criminal illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW. If you don't, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you.”

The worst of the worst arrested this week include:

Abdi Gelle Mohamed, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, convicted for sexual abuse of a minor.

Sahal Osman Shidane, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, convicted of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree of a victim 13 to 15 years old.

Andriu Javier Padron-Chacare, a previously deported criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member, convicted of theft.

Job Catani Cardenas, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for domestic assault.

Humberto Disla Sarita, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for conspiracy to import at least 50 kg of cocaine.

Ernesto Vides-Cabrera, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for driving under the influence and assault.

Mukhtar Mohamed Ali, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, convicted for robbery and domestic assault.

