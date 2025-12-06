Despite Media's Claims, ICE Continues To Arrest The Worst Of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Murderers, Arsonists, And Child Sexual Predators

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged with or convicted of crimes in the U.S.

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including those convicted of heinous crimes such as murder, arson, and sex crimes against children.

“Every day our officers put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities. Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, arsonists, and child sexual predators,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.“Despite FALSE claims by sanctuary politicians and the media, 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens who have been charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

Yesterday's arrests include:

Carlos Garza-Cardoza, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sexual assault of a child in Harris County, Texas.

Javier Esquivel-Barrientos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for voluntary manslaughter in Los Angeles County, California, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas.

Kendri Asdrubal Duque-Espinoza, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for arson in Clearfield, Utah.

Fabian Gonzalez-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for voluntary manslaughter in Riverside, California.

Erick Valdez-Juarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual battery in San Luis Obispo, California.

