Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Despite Media's Claims, ICE Continues To Arrest The Worst Of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Murderers, Arsonists, And Child Sexual Predators


2025-12-06 09:46:01
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged with or convicted of crimes in the U.S.

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including those convicted of heinous crimes such as murder, arson, and sex crimes against children.

“Every day our officers put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities. Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, arsonists, and child sexual predators,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.“Despite FALSE claims by sanctuary politicians and the media, 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens who have been charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

Yesterday's arrests include:

Carlos Garza-Cardoza, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sexual assault of a child in Harris County, Texas.

WOTW2

Javier Esquivel-Barrientos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for voluntary manslaughter in Los Angeles County, California, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas.

WOTW3

Kendri Asdrubal Duque-Espinoza, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for arson in Clearfield, Utah.

WOTW4

Fabian Gonzalez-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for voluntary manslaughter in Riverside, California.

WOTW5

Erick Valdez-Juarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual battery in San Luis Obispo, California.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN06122025003118003196ID1110445949



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search