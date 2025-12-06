Guwahati Masters: Sanskar, Mithun Set Up All-Indian Men's Singles Final Tanvi Sharma In Women's Singles Finale

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Dec 6 (IANS) Sanskar Saraswat and Mithun Manjunath registered straight games victories in the semifinals of the Guwahati Masters BWF World Tour badminton tournament on Saturday to set up an all-Indian title clash, guaranteeing a gold medal for the host nation.

Rising star Tanvi Sharma will be hoping to make it a grand double for the hosts when she plays the women's singles final on Sunday. Tanvi stunned third seed Hina Akechi in two games in the women's singles semifinal on Saturday.

Sanskar produced a composed performance to outplay Indonesia's Dendi Triansyah 21-19, 21-19 in a match that lasted 39 minutes. Earlier, Mithun got the better of compatriot Tushar Suveer with a 22-20, 21-8 win in 42 minutes to seal his place in the final.

World Junior Championship silver medallist Tanvi continued her impressive run, advancing to the summit clash with a 21-18, 21-16 win over third seed Akechi of Japan in 42 minutes. The eighth-seeded Indian will now face Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei, who came from behind to defeat Ashmita Chaliha 12-21, 21-17, 21-14 in the second semifinal.

In men's doubles, top seeds Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek cruised into the final following a straight-game win over Indonesia's Prasetya Anselmus and Ramadhan Pulung. The Indian pair clinched the match 21-16, 22-20 in 38 minutes and will now face Malaysia's Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing for the title.

Elsewhere, top seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde narrowly missed a place in the mixed doubles final, losing 15-21, 21-19, 17-21 against Thailand's Tanadon Punpanichi and Fungfa Korpthammakit in a 59-minute battle. In women's doubles, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam went down to Malaysia's Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting 21-14, 21-10.

The 2025 Guwahati Masters is the third edition of the biggest international badminton championships in Northeast India and part of the BWF Tour Super 100 tournaments on the 2025 BWF World Tour. This event features a total prize fund of US$110,000.