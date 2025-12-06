Qatar, European Union Launch Negotiations For Strategic Partnership Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following a meeting held between HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and HE Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, the State of Qatar and the European Union announced the launch of negotiations process for a Qatar-EU Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA). This process is a future-oriented and ambitious cooperation effort marking an important milestone in bilateral relations.

This announcement underscores the strength of Qatar-EU partnership and offers mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides to further expand and deepen cooperation.

Recognizing Qatar's prominent role, particularly its key mediation efforts in support of peace and conflict resolution across several crises, and the EU's principled commitment to safeguarding the rules-based international order, the two parties reaffirmed their shared determination to work more closely to uphold regional peace, prosperity and security.

Through the upcoming negotiation process they will explore new avenues for enhanced cooperation in priority areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to deepening their partnership and further elevating their dynamic and mutually reinforcing relations amidst an increasingly complex regional and international landscape.

