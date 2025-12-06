Arab League Welcomes Extension Of UNRWA Mandate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Dec 6 (Petra) – Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Saturday welcomed a UN General Assembly decision approving a three-year extension of the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).UNRWA has an indispensable role in the livelihood and employment of millions of Palestinian refugees in its five areas of operation, Aboul Gheit said in a statement.The refugee agency's role has become even more pressing due to the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as a result of the brutal Israeli war, which completely destroyed infrastructure and every aspect of life in the Strip, he added.UNRWA, with its resources, capabilities, and expertise of staff, remains the most capable UN agency in the humanitarian relief and recovery system in Gaza, particularly in the health and education sectors, which have suffered unimaginable devastation, the statement said.Official spokesman of the Arab League Jamal Rushdi said the Secretary-General appealed to donor nations to act urgently to close a $200 million funding gap to allow UNRWA to continue humanitarian work in the areas of operation.