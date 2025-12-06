Germany Urges Israel To Halt Settlement Expansion In Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 6 (Petra) – Germany called on Israel on Friday to halt construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank, ahead of a planned visit to Tel Aviv by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz."Settlement construction violates international law and contravenes relevant UN Security Council resolutions,"Deputy Government Spokesman Sebastian Helle said in a press briefing in Berlin last night."We are, of course, following developments very closely and have always said that they must comply with the provisions of international law. We have repeatedly condemned the massive violence perpetrated by settlers against Palestinian civilians," he said, quoted by DPA Press Agency."We reject any steps aimed at annexing the West Bank. We see this as a significant obstacle on the path to a negotiated two-state solution and the implementation of the peace plan," he added.Germany has condemned recurrent violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians.