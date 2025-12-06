Rain And Snow Expected Across Northern Regions As Cold Wave Tightens Grip

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall in various parts of the country, warning that temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming days.

According to the Met Office, most regions will experience cold and partly cloudy weather, while upper mountainous areas will continue to face severe winter conditions.

Light rain is expected in parts of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with snowfall predicted over the higher peaks.

The department added that much of Balochistan will see dry and cold weather, though northern districts may experience an intense chill during the morning and night hours.

Light rain and light snowfall are also likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah and surrounding areas.