Fake Police Uniforms, Real Guns: Kidnapping Attempt Foiled In Khyber's Bara Area

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Police in Khyber's Bara area thwarted a kidnapping attempt after armed men posing as police officers tried to abduct a local resident in broad daylight. According to Bara Police, Rahmatullah, son of Mir Khan, was targeted in Bara Bazaar by individuals travelling in two suspicious vehicles and wearing fake police uniforms.

Acting on instructions from SHO Bara Hardam Gul, Additional SHO Saleh Muhammad led a rapid response team to the scene and arrested two key suspects: Afzal Majid, son of Majid, a resident of Hangu; and Ghiasuddin, son of Sher Azam, from Charpareza, Peshawar. Officers recovered a Kalashnikov and other weapons from their possession. Rahmatullah was safely rescued.

Police say the suspects have been shifted to Bara Police Station for further interrogation, while raids are underway to trace the remaining members of the group. Initial findings suggest the arrested men are part of an organised criminal network involved in serious offences across multiple areas.

District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad called the incident a reminder of the threat posed by criminals using fake uniforms and forged identities. He said such elements deserve no leniency and added that police will continue taking uncompromising action against organised crime to ensure the safety of citizens.