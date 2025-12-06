Zelensky, Rutte Discuss Ukraine U.S. Meeting On Peace Plan
"I spoke with Mark Rutte. I'm grateful for his kind words about our servicemembers on our Armed Forces Day," Zelensky noted.
"We exchanged assessments of the diplomatic situation, and I briefed Mark on the talks between our representatives in the United States and President Trump's team. We agreed on further contacts," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky to visit United Kingdom on Monda
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's priority is a peaceful settlement that guarantees the protection of independence and state sovereignty, the security of citizens, and a stable foundation for a successful democratic future, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov said following the initial results of negotiations with U.S. representatives.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
