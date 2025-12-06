403
Israeli Occupation Attacks On Gaza Leave 6 Martyrs Within Hours
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Latest Israeli occupation attacks on Gaza Strip left six Palestinian martyrs within a few hours on Saturday, declared the local health authorities.
Simultaneously, paramedics carried bodies of five others from several scenes in the enclave over the past 48 hours, the authorities said, adding that 15 wounded Palestinians were taken to hospitals during the same period.
They said that since October 11, 2025, the martyrs' toll has climbed to 367, the injured to 953, plus recovery of 624 martyrs.
Since October 2023, the martyrs' toll has reached 70,354 and the injured 171,030. (end)
