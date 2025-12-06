403
Kuwait Stumbles Vis-A-Vis Jordan In Arab Football Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national football stumbled vis-a-vis the Jordanian team with a match ending in favor of "Al-Nashama", 1-3, held part of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, on Saturday.
The match, held as part of the second round of Group C, was played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Muhannad Mahmoud scored for Jordan in 17th minute with a robust kick outside the penalty zone, thus the first half settled with this result. In the beginning of the second half, Saad Al-Rosan scored the second goal for the Jordanian squad. In the 84th minute, the Kuwaiti player Yusuf Nasser narrowed the result with a goal for Kuwait.
In the last moments, Jordan scored the third goal with a penalty kick.
Kuwait retains its third rank with a single point while Jordan tops the group with six points, securing qualification for the 8th round.
On Tuesday, Kuwait plays against the UAE in the group's final match, while Egypt faces Jordan. (end)
