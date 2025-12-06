403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar-EU Statement: Launch Of Negotiations For Strategic Partnership Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The State of Qatar and the European Union declared on Saturday launch of negotiations for implementation of the joint partnership agreement, reported the official Qatar News Agency.
The joint declaration was made following a meeting between Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas on sidelines of the Doha Forum.
This process is a future-oriented and ambitious cooperation effort marking an important milestone in bilateral relations, the joint statement said, adding that it underscores the strength of Qatar-EU partnership and offers mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides to further expand and deepen cooperation.
Recognizing Qatar's prominent role, particularly its key mediation efforts in support of peace and conflict resolution across several crises, and the EU's principled commitment to safeguarding the rules-based international order, the two parties reaffirmed their shared determination to work more closely to uphold regional peace, prosperity and security.
Through the upcoming negotiation process they will explore new avenues for enhanced cooperation in priority areas of mutual interest.
The two sides reafirmed their steadfast commitment to deepening their partnership and further elevating their dynamic and mutually reinforcing relations amidst an increasingly complex regional and international landscape. (end)
sss
The joint declaration was made following a meeting between Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas on sidelines of the Doha Forum.
This process is a future-oriented and ambitious cooperation effort marking an important milestone in bilateral relations, the joint statement said, adding that it underscores the strength of Qatar-EU partnership and offers mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides to further expand and deepen cooperation.
Recognizing Qatar's prominent role, particularly its key mediation efforts in support of peace and conflict resolution across several crises, and the EU's principled commitment to safeguarding the rules-based international order, the two parties reaffirmed their shared determination to work more closely to uphold regional peace, prosperity and security.
Through the upcoming negotiation process they will explore new avenues for enhanced cooperation in priority areas of mutual interest.
The two sides reafirmed their steadfast commitment to deepening their partnership and further elevating their dynamic and mutually reinforcing relations amidst an increasingly complex regional and international landscape. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment