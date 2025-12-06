Omar Urges JKPSC To Delay CCE Amid Pending Age-Relaxation Nod

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday urged the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) to consider postponing the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) in view of“uncertainty” resulting from Lok Bhavan's“delay” in approving age relaxation for the aspirants.

“Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the travel chaos caused by the ongoing airline issues, compounded by the uncertainty resulting from Lok Bhavan's delay in approving age relaxation, a provision granted multiple times in the past,” the CM's office said in a post on X.

It said Abdullah urged JKPSC to take note of the“unprecedented stress” on aspirants and consider postponing the exam in the interest of fairness and equal opportunity for all.

The chief minister's advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, said the examination should be deferred till the issue of age relaxation, which is pending consideration of Lieutenant Governor, is addressed.

“The elected government is in favour of relaxing the upper age limit for recruitment and we have sent the file to the Lok Bhawan in this regard. Till the process is completed, the JKPSC should defer the examination,” Wani, told PTI.

He said the Abdullah government earlier this week sent the file of age relaxation to Lieutenant Governor for approval.