MENAFN - Kashmir Observer): The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday dismissed circulating social media claims regarding the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) examination schedule, calling them“misleading” and clarifying that the relevant file reached Lok Bhavan only on 2 December 2025, just five days before the scheduled exam.

In an official statement, the LG's office said Lok Bhavan received the relevant file from the J&K Public Service Commission on December 2, 2025, just five days before the scheduled examination. The file, officials clarified, dealt 'exclusively' with the issue of age relaxation for candidates.

According to the LG's office, the file was examined and returned the same day with a specific query: whether it was 'logistically feasible' to conduct the exam on December 7, given that the proposed age-related modifications would require changes to eligibility criteria at a very late stage.

However, 'no response was received for the next four days', a delay the LG's office said had contributed to confusion.“I fully sympathize with young aspirants,” the statement noted, emphasising that the administration had acted promptly and sought only essential clarifications.

Reiterating the official exam schedule issued by JKPSC, the LG's office said the advertisement notice for the examination was published on August 22, 2025, and the exam date of December 7, 2025, was formally notified on November 6, 2025.

The clarification comes amid public concern and widespread speculation on social media over administrative delays and possible exam disruptions. The LG's office said the statement was issued to“set the record straight” and ensure transparency for thousands of candidates preparing for the recruitment process.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the JKPSC to consider postponing the CCE in view of“uncertainty” resulting from Lok Bhavan's“delay” in approving age relaxation for the aspirants.