Who Is Admiral Rachel Levine? The Transgender Biden-Era Health Chief At The Center Of An HHS Portrait Controversy

Adm. Rachel Levine - whose official portrait at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was recently altered amid a politically charged move by current leadership - is one of the most prominent public health officials in recent US history and the highest-ranking openly transgender federal official.

The change was first reported by NPR.

Levine's portrait hangs in a hallway on the seventh floor of the Humphrey Building, where photographs of past leaders of the US. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps are displayed. Levine, who served as assistant secretary for health from 2021 to 2025, is the first openly transgender four-star officer in any US uniformed service.

A digital image obtained by NPR shows that the nameplate beneath her photo was recently modified to reflect her former name. The alteration occurred during the federal shutdown.

Her removal of the legal name“Rachel” from the portrait's nameplate, replaced with her deadname, has drawn criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates, placing renewed attention on her career, achievements, and historic role in government.

Adm. Rachel Levine's spokesperson calls move 'An act of bigotry'

HHS leadership has defended the change as part of its“biological reality” approach. Levine, through her spokesperson, described it as a“petty” act rooted in bigotry.

“During the federal shutdown, the current leadership of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health changed Admiral Levine's photo to remove her current legal name and use a prior name,” said Adrian Shanker, former deputy assistant secretary for health policy in the Biden administration and now Levine's spokesperson, to NPR. He condemned the action, calling it“an act of bigotry against her.”

Levine declined to directly address the change when questioned by NPR.“It was an honor to serve the American people as the assistant secretary for health, and I'm not going to comment on this type of petty action,” she said.

HHS defends deadnaming Levine's portrait

On why the modification was done, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon in a statement to NPR reportedly defended the department's stance.“Our priority is ensuring that the information presented internally and externally by HHS reflects gold standard science. We remain committed to reversing harmful policies enacted by Levine and ensuring that biological reality guides our approach to public health,” he said.

Profile: Admiral Rachel Levine

Admiral Rachel Leland Levine, MD, is one of the most influential public health figures of the past decade - a physician, academic, former Pennsylvania health secretary, and the first openly transgender federal official.

She made history again in 2021 as the first openly transgender four-star admiral in any of the nation's eight uniformed services.

Born on October 28, 1957, and raised in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Levine built a decades-long career at the intersection of pediatrics, adolescent medicine, public health, and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Early Life and Education

Raised in a family of lawyers, Levine grew up attending Hebrew school and graduated from Belmont Hill School.

She went on to earn degrees from:

-Harvard College

-Tulane University School of Medicine

-She completed her medical residency in pediatrics and a fellowship in adolescent medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

In 1993, Levine moved to Pennsylvania to join Penn State College of Medicine, where she founded:

-Division of Adolescent Medicine

-Penn State Hershey Eating Disorders Program

Her work as a clinician and educator quickly earned national recognition.

Rise in Pennsylvania public health leadership

-Physician General (2015–2017)

-Appointed by Governor Tom Wolf, Levine became Pennsylvania's Physician General in 2015.

Her most widely praised action:

-Signing an order allowing police to carry naloxone, helping reverse opioid overdoses and saving countless lives.

-Secretary of Health (2017–2021)

-Unanimously confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate, Levine led the state through complex health challenges, including:

-COVID-19 pandemic response

-HIV/AIDS prevention work

-Immunization and vaccine policy

-Opioid crisis interventions

-Mental health and adolescent care initiatives

Her COVID-19 leadership drew both national attention and criticism, especially regarding nursing home policies - scrutiny that resurfaced during her federal confirmation.

Historic federal role

-US Assistant Secretary for Health (2021–2025)

-Nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed 52–48, Levine became the first openly transgender official to hold a Senate-confirmed position.

-As Assistant Secretary for Health, Levine:

-Co-chaired the HHS Health Disparities Council

-Worked to expand vaccine access in underserved communities

-Strengthened anti-discrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act

-Addressed mental health, youth wellbeing, and LGBTQ+ inequities

Four-Star Admiral (2021)

On October 19, 2021, Levine was commissioned as a four-star admiral in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps - the first transgender person and first woman in the service to do so.

Her role included leading 6,000+ officers in national public health missions.

Advocacy

Levine is a powerful national advocate for:

-LGBTQ+ youth

-Anti-bullying policies

-Mental health resources

-Equity in healthcare access

-Civil rights protections

-Fair treatment of transgender Americans

She has criticized state-level laws that restrict LGBTQ+ rights, calling them discriminatory and harmful to young people.

