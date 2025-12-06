PM Modi Respects Constitution, 'Pappu' Has Red Handbook: MP CM Yadav

CM Yadav Contrasts PM Modi's Respect with Opposition's 'Red Handbook'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that the PM shows deep respect for democratic values by touching the steps of Parliament and bowing before the Constitution, and this stands in contrast to the conduct of opposition leaders. CM Yadav sharply attacked the opposition, stating that no one knows where the "red handbook" constitution displayed by opposition leaders came from.

"Before entering the Lok Sabha, PM Modi touches the steps of the Parliament as a mark of respect before entering the Lok Sabha and bows to the Constitution. This is our sentiment, and this is the answer to that 'Pappu' (referring to Rahul Gandhi) who brings out some red handbook of the Constitution from who knows where. It's incomprehensible. The Constitution is sacred, and the real Constitution even has pictures of Lord Ram and Krishna in it," the CM said while addressing an event at the CM's house in Bhopal on Saturday.

'Public Has Rejected Pappu'

"Don't know where you (Rahul Gandhi) want to take the public by making rounds (referring to Bharat Jodo Yatra), but the public has already sent you exactly where you wanted to reach. We had been saying from the beginning that he is "Pappu", why doesn't he understand? The public make him understand," the CM said.

CM Yadav further added that it would take another decade for the Congress party to return to power in the country, saying, "Keep trying for another ten years in the country, we can only wish you all the best".

Tributes Paid to Dr Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Additionally, the Chief Minister also remembered Baba Saheb Ambedkar on the occasion and offered his salute to him.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed every year on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a key figure in the country's social justice movement. Leaders across the political spectrum and citizens nationwide remember his role in shaping India's democratic framework and advocating for the rights of marginalised communities. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)